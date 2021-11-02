Kristen Stewart Says She and Dylan Meyer 'Are Marrying,' Details Meyer's Proposal

The two were first spotted together in August 2019

Kristen Stewart is getting married!

The Spencer actress detailed girlfriend Dylan Meyer's sweet proposal on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Tuesday morning.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told host Howard Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

Discussing Meyer's proposal, the Twilight star said, "I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Stewart, 31, and Meyer, a screenwriter, were first spotted together in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while in New York City. The couple first met on a movie set seven years ago.

The couple became Instagram official in October 2019 when Meyer posted a black and white photograph of her and Stewart kissing.

“Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police. 🖤,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

While the two have kept their relationship low-key, Stewart opened up about their romance in November 2019 telling Howard Stern she "can't f—ing wait" to propose to Meyer.

"I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," Stewart said of their relationship.

As for ideas on how she intended to ask Meyer to be her fiancée, the actress claimed at the time she had a few scenarios in mind, however, she wouldn't be spoiling the surprise beforehand.

"I can’t say right now because she’ll find out," she joked. "I have a couple of plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think … I think it’s pretty undeniable."

Stewart recalled that when she and Meyer reconnected at a party "all bets were off."

"She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" Stewart told Stern.

Admitting that she can be "impulsive," Stewart recounted the first time she confessed her love for Meyer, a moment of no-frills emotional honesty.

"The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I’m so f—ing in love with you.' Like, done," she said. "It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious."

In an interview last October, while discussing how she's juggled her personal life despite massive fame, the actress admitted to being "cagey" about her relationships.

"I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I've been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn't like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery," she said during an InStyle interview with her Happiest Season director, Clea DuVall.