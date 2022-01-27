“It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen,” Stewart said of her wedding to fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart Says Planning Her Wedding to Fiancée Dylan Meyer Has Been 'Daunting': 'It's a Lot'

Kristen Stewart would rather be married sooner rather than later.

The Spencer star, 31, sat down with CBS Sunday Morning in this week's broadcast to talk about playing Princess Diana in Spencer and planning her nuptials to fiancée Dylan Meyer.

Stewart said no date was set for the wedding yet but that "it'll happen when it's supposed to happen."

"But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years," she added. "Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?"

When asked if she and Meyer, a screenwriter, had begun planning their wedding, the actress said, "No, it's a lot. It's a daunting thing."

In November, the usually private Twilight star revealed she and Meyer were engaged while on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told host Howard Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

Earlier this week, Stewart spoke about how she and Meyer met while on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"We met years ago and then sort of re-met before the pandemic. And we got engaged — I guess it's still the pandemic, so yes, I guess it's a pandemic engagement," Stewart said. "But it wasn't at the height, it wasn't full lockdown."

She continued, "We were kind of moving about the world a little more freely at the time. We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now so I'm thankful for that."

Stewart and Meyer were first spotted together in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while in New York City. The couple first met on a movie set seven years ago.

The pair became Instagram official in October 2019 when Meyer posted a black and white photograph of her and Stewart kissing.

"Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police. 🖤," Meyer wrote in the caption.