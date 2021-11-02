Kristen Stewart Says Her 'Favorite Actors' Are the Ones Who 'Aren't Hiding' Who They Are

Kristen Stewart is opening up about being gay in Hollywood and admiring actors who "aren't hiding" who they are

Kristen Stewart is opening up about the actors she admires in Hollywood—and how she views her own career.

The Spencer star, 31, appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, where host Howard Stern asked her if being gay had ever "cost" her roles.

"No, I don't think so. Not any ones that I actually wanted to play," Stewart said. "My favorite actors are the ones who aren't hiding. I know that Hollywood definitely has this bulls----y thing, naturally we're telling stories that aren't real."

She continued, "The ones that really resonate stick. People are being honest. I think there are people throughout the years that have hidden and it's so clear, feels awkward."

Stern also asked the star if she'd ever had anyone tell her not to be out as a gay actress, to which Stewart said, "Yeah, I've had a conversation or two."

"'If you weren't as openly publicly a homo, that maybe you would get certain, bigger roles,'" Stewart shared. "Not bigger roles, whatever, more high-profile commercial work. It's not even what I'm into. So it was a very weird thing to say to me."

On Tuesday, Stewart confirmed to Stern that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer were engaged.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

Discussing Meyer's proposal, the Twilight star said, "I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, were first spotted together in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while in New York City. The couple first met on a movie set seven years ago.

The couple became Instagram official in October 2019 when Meyer posted a black and white photograph of her and Stewart kissing.