Kristen Stewart Says Her Engagement Party with Fiancée Dylan Meyer Was 'Nice': 'I'm Thankful'

Kristen Stewart is still glowing about her "pandemic engagement."

In November 2021, Stewart revealed she was engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Twilight star was asked about how they met.

"We met years ago and then sort of re-met before the pandemic. And we got engaged — I guess it's still the pandemic, so yes, I guess it's a pandemic engagement," Stewart, 31, said. "But it wasn't at the height, it wasn't full lockdown."

She continued, "We were kind of moving about the world a little more freely at the time. We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now so I'm thankful for that."

In November, the Spencer star detailed Meyer's sweet proposal while she was on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told host Howard Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

Discussing Meyer's proposal, the actress said, "I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Stewart and Meyer were first spotted together in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while in New York City. The couple first met on a movie set seven years ago.

The pair became Instagram official in October 2019 when Meyer posted a black and white photograph of her and Stewart kissing.