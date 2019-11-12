Kristen Stewart Say She’ll 'Absolutely' Propose to Girlfriend: 'I'm So F—ing in Love'

Kristen Stewart is more than ready to pop the question — but don’t expect her to get down on one knee.

While opening up about her personal life during an interview with Howard Stern last Tuesday, the Charlie’s Angels star, 29, says she is undoubtedly in love with her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and “can’t f—ing wait” to propose.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Stewart said of her relatively recent coupling with Meyer.

As for ideas on how she intends to ask Meyer to be her fiancée, the actress claims she has a few scenarios in mind, however, she won’t be spoiling the surprise beforehand.

“I can’t say right now because she’ll find out,” she joked. “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think … I think it’s pretty undeniable.”

The two met six years ago on a movie set, but only recently did they spark up a romantic relationship. She says the day their paths crossed again, it was “like all bets were off.”

“She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'” Stewart said.

Admitting that she can be “impulsive,” Stewart recounted the first time she confessed her love for Meyer, a moment of no-frills emotional honesty.

“The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f—ing in love with you.’ Like, done,” she said. “It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”

Stewart, gushing over their “sick” chemistry, called Meyer a “brilliant” writer, and said the two have a lot in common, including a shared affinity for Los Angeles and sentiments that they “felt like trolls as kids.”

The two first became romantically linked when they were spotted kissing in August, less than a month after Stewart seemingly split from her previous flame, model Stella Maxwell.

While she’s usually private about her relationships, Stewart discussed her sexuality in May, telling the Associated Press that she once felt obligated to define her sexuality.

“I felt this huge responsibility, like one that I was really genuinely worried about if I wasn’t able to say one way or the other, then was I sort of like forsaking a side,” the actress said at the time. “The fact that you don’t have to now is, like, so much more truthful.”

She added: “I just feel like we don’t even have the words to describe the complexities of identity right now.”

Charlie’s Angels is in theaters Friday.