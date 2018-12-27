Kristen Stewart and Sara Dinkin Cozy Up During Holiday Hike

Kristen Stewart and stylist Sara Dinkin are continuing to spend time together.

The two were spotted out during a morning hike Wednesday in Los Angeles, during which Stewart wrapped her arm around Dinkin’s shoulders. While Stewart opted for black shorts, Dinkin (whose famous clients include Chloe Bennet, Jessica Szohr and Nico Tortorella) wore a pair of yellow track pants, but both matched in sunglasses, sweatshirts, and white sneakers.

The pair haven’t been shy about stepping out — this outing marks their fifth consecutive one within a week, coming right after spending the holidays together. On Christmas Eve, they were seen strolling around and grabbing juice in the Los Feliz neighborhood of LA. Their previous outings include another hike, taking their dogs out for a walk, and holding hands in public last Friday, amid rumors that Stewart had broken up with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

Stewart and Maxwell, a model, were last seen together in October in Amsterdam, during a break from Stewart’s filming schedule for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film. Although they never publicly addressed their relationship, the two spent a lot of time together since they were first seen at the Met Gala in May 2017.

A source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE last December, adding that the pair “are having fun.”

“Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around,” a source said. “They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.”