Kristen Stewart Steps Out with Sara Dinkin a Day After Holding Hands Amid Rumored Stella Maxwell Split

Kristen Stewart was once again spotted with stylist Sara Dinkin.

One day after the pair was pictured holding hands during an outing, they were seen taking their dogs for a walk in Los Feliz, California, on Friday.

Stewart, 28, opted for a yellow shirt and grey sweatpants while Dinkin, whose celebrity clients include Chloe Bennet, Jessica Szohr and Nico Tortorella, was dressed in white shirt, black bomber jacket and grey leggings.

The consecutive outings in L.A. come amid speculation that the actress and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have called it quits.

BACKGRID

Stewart and Maxwell, who is a supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel, were last seen together in October in Amsterdam, during a break from Stewart’s filming schedule for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film.

The duo never publicly addressed their relationship, but had been spending a lot of time together after they both attended the Met Gala in May 2017.

A source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in December 2017, sharing that Stewart and Maxwell had been “having fun.”

Though the two have yet to be photographed together since October, they “are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people,” according to E! News.

“They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen went to Germany to film and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change,” the outlet reported on Friday.