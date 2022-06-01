Several audience members reportedly walked out of a press screening of the film at Cannes Film Festival last week during particularly graphic scenes

Kristen Stewart Responds to People Walking Out of Cannes Screenings of Crimes of the Future

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Kristen Stewart attends the photocall for "Crimes Of The Future" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart doesn't appear to be too concerned with people who can't stomach her latest project.

The actress, who stars in David Cronenberg's new disturbing thriller Crimes of the Future, seemed unfazed that some audience members reportedly walked out of a screening of the movie last week at the Cannes Film Festival.

At a press screening last week, Insider reported that people walked out during particularly graphic scenes of the movie, which follows a performance artist named Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) who undergoes organ surgeries in front of a crowd.

Discussing the film at its Cannes press conference, Stewart — who plays an investigative surgeon working for the National Organ Registry — said, "Everyone loves to talk about how [writer-director Cronenberg's] movies are difficult to watch and it's fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings."

Stewart, 32, also praised the Canadian director and screenwriter, who received similar reviews for his movies like The Fly and Shivers.

"Every single gaping, weird bruise in his movies, it makes my mouth open. You wanna lean in toward it. And it never repulses me ever. The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that's the only reason we're alive. We're pleasure sacks," she added, Insider reported.

The movie received a warm response overall at the film festival last week with a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere.

Crimes of the Future is quite the opposite of Stewart's last major film role. The Twilight alum starred as Princess Diana in 2021's Spencer, for which she earned her first Academy Award nomination.

Prior to her appearance at this year's Oscars in March, Stewart opened up to PEOPLE about how she tackled the role. "Diana Spencer made people feel good," Stewart said, adding that she played the late royal "at a time that was hard and tumultuous and sad, but she also has this unstoppable light."