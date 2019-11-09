Kristen Stewart on How She Related to Funny Charlie's Angels Character  

Image zoom Kristen Stewart Facebook

Kristen Stewart might consider herself an “overtly serious person” — but playing Sabina Wilson in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie brought out her comedic side!

When asked if she’s similar to the funny — and at times cocky — character she portrays in the film, Stewart, 29, said that the experience was “a really nice opportunity to just sort of live and breathe in the moment” with her costars, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

“Sabina wants to find her people,” Stewart said of her character to PEOPLE during a recent video Q&A. Stewart was joined for the interview by Scott, Balinska, and writer/director Elizabeth Banks, who also plays Bosley in the movie.

“That’s like, I think, kind of a huge mission statement that the movie has, but that I get to exemplify in a really literal way,” the Twilight alum continued. “She’s from a family that, in certain ways, make you feel elitist and important, and so she has this sort of, like, cockiness and sort of like self-possessed thing that’s like, ‘God, how are you so comfortable?'”

But there’s also a softer side to Sabina: “And yet, and really underneath the surface, she’s like, ‘yeah, but can you, like, please love me?'” Stewart added.

The Adventureland star said that in real life, she enjoys making Scott, 26, and Balinska, 23, “laugh when things get too serious” — Scott even interjected to say, “she is funny in real life!”

“But then at the same time, I’m like an overtly serious person, too,” she added. “So I think [I relate to] both.”

“I do really like my character,” Stewart went on. “It’s kind of rare when you don’t play somebody who is very defined, and outside of yourself, and your job really is to just bring something natural and something true and something that reflects maybe closer to what you are.”

Stewart added that while playing Sabina, she knew that “if I was having a good time, and if I felt the love, then it would be in the movie.”

In addition to being able to flex her comedic chops with Charlie’s Angels, Stewart also said she appreciated the sense of sisterhood both on set and in the film.

When Balinska pointed out that Banks’ Bosley was a “nurturing” version of the character, and offers hugs throughout the movie, Stewart said she would have loved a sister figure in her own life growing up.

“A big sister is everything,” Stewart said. “I only have brothers. If I had a big sis to be like, ‘hey, hugs work,’ I would have really loved that.”

Charlie’s Angels opens in theaters November 15.