Kristen Stewart says it's "weird" to look back on 10 years of Twilight

Kristen Stewart Reflects on 10 Years of Twilight: 'It Feels Incredibly Far Away'

Kristen Stewart is celebrating a big milestone this year—10 years of Twilight!

The actress opened up about the anniversary of the film series, which wrapped with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in 2012, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had no idea," she said when asked about the franchise's resurgence on Netflix. "This is great! I saw that it was on Netflix, I was on and looking through [it]. It's weird, it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me."

She added the anniversary made her realize "I'm old, my God."

"Now it's like, wow I have to go to my high school anniversary already," Stewart continued. "It's rad. I think it's amazing."

Another film of Stewart's celebrating an anniversary this year is 2002's Panic Room in which she starred opposite Jodie Foster. When asked how her child self would react to her established career in Hollywood, Stewart said, "I think she'd be so stoked."

"I wasn't the little kid that desperately wanted to be an actress but I wanted to make movies so bad, it's where I always wanted to be, a movie set," she said. "And that is what I've done, I couldn't have written it better myself. I just feel surreal gratitude for that."

In July, Twilight was made available on Netflix. All five films were featured on Netflix's Top 10 list showing the top 10 titles most-watched on the streaming platform.

The original 2008 movie introduced Kristen Stewart as high schooler Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as sexy vampire Edward Cullen to the world, raising both actors' profiles and popularity almost overnight.

Rounding out the franchise's love triangle was Taylor Lautner's Jacob, who competes with Edward for Bella's love.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans were quick to celebrate when Twilight took over Netflix, boasting about the enduring power of the series seven years after the final movie hit theaters.

"The entire twilight saga is in the netflix top 10 - i'm not saying nature is healing, but it is," one user joked.

"Me putting a twilight movie on every night before I go to sleep now that they're on Netflix even tho I owe them all on dvd," wrote another.