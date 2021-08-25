First footage of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer was shown to movie theater owners and critics at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday

Kristen Stewart Goes for 'Oscar Glory' as Princess Diana in First Impressions of Spencer

Critics are raving about Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana in her upcoming biopic Spencer.

On Wednesday, those in attendance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas were shown a tease trailer and a five-minute clip of the film, starring Stewart as the late royal and Jack Farthing as Prince Charles. The clip is not yet available to the public and a trailer has not been released.

First impressions quickly started pouring in after, with Stewart receiving plenty of praise.

Insider's Jason Guerrasio tweeted an image of Stewart dressed as Diana, writing, "Just saw footage of SPENCER. Kristen Stewart is going all out for that Oscar glory. And her Princess Di accent is spot on! #CinemaCon."

Film critic Scott Menzel echoed his thoughts on social media, tweeting, "I just saw the teaser trailer for #Spencer & a 5 minute clip from the film. Based on the footage, it looks like Kristen Stewart will be getting an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana. I'm feeling very confident that this is going to be #KristenStewart's big moment.

Entertainment Weekly's Lauren Huff, tweeted, "My full write up of the #Spencer footage is coming momentarily but let me just say: WOW. Cannot wait to see the rest. Kristen Stewart nails it."

Though the scene has not been released publicly, it portrays a confrontation across a billiards table between Stewart's Diana and Charles. Diana bangs the pool table in rage and Charles hints at his wife's infidelities and questions her for refusing to conform to royal standards.

"There's two of everyone," he tells her, per EW. "We are given tasks, you have to be able to make your body do things you hate."

She shoots back, "That you hate?"

"Yes," says Charles, "for the good of the country. For the people, because they don't want us to be people. That's how it is. I'm sorry I thought you knew."

On Wednesday, NEON, the distributor for Spencer, also released a poster for the movie which sees Stewart wearing a white gown as she slumps forward.

ScreenRant's Zach Gilbert had this to say: "The response today to a single *poster* for #Spencer was stunning. I get the sense that the critical community is just ITCHING to award Kristen Stewart, and if she develops too strong a lead in the Best Actress race for any other contender to surpass, that Oscar may be hers too."

The Wrap's Beatrice Verhoeven tweeted she had seen the first look of Spencer and when asked about Stewart's performance, she tweeted the actress was "amazing."

The drama, helmed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín (Jackie), will present a snapshot of a critical moment in the dissolution of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles.

The film is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas as the Sandringham Estate and decided to leave her fractured marriage.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart, 31, said at the time. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."