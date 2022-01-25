Nicole Kidman was originally cast to play Kristen Stewart's mom in the 2002 thriller Panic Room, though the part ultimately went to Jodie Foster

Kristen Stewart 'Rehearsed for Weeks' with Nicole Kidman for Panic Room Before Kidman Had to Drop Out

Kristen Stewart was this close to having Nicole Kidman be her onscreen mom.

The Spencer actress, 31, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday, speaking about getting to interact with her Hollywood peers during awards season. Stewart shared that she had a good time catching up with Kidman recently. (They are paired together for an upcoming installment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series).

"I spoke to Nicole Kidman for like 45 minutes on a Zoom call, and then she sent me flowers and I was like, 'Oh my God,' " said Stewart.

"She sent you flowers after the conversation?" asked host Colbert, to which Stewart said with a smile, "'Cause she had a great time, man."

Stewart then recalled briefly working with Kidman on David Fincher's 2002 thriller Panic Room, in which the Oscar winner was originally set to play her mom. Due to an injury, Kidman was forced to back out. Entertainment Weekly reported at the time that Kidman had hurt her knee during the Moulin Rouge production, and the lingering injury kept her from doing the physical requirements for Panic Room.

"We worked together, actually, years ago, and she had to drop out of the movie, she injured herself. But she was gonna be in Panic Room. We rehearsed for weeks, I think, in my memory, which it was a long time ago, I was very tiny," said Stewart.

Jodie Foster ultimately played Stewart's mom in the home invasion movie, which also starred Forest Whitaker and Jared Leto. Kidman has a cameo in Panic Room as the voice of Foster's ex-husband's girlfriend on the phone.

While promoting the film back in 2002, Foster, now 59, reflected on working with Stewart, who turned 11 years old during production.

"We basically spent five months together in a box," she told USA Today at the time. "Kristen and I would just hang out. Talk about school. Talk about boys. Talk about bands we like, like U2. Anything to give you a break from the intense emotion you were summoning."