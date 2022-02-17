Kristen Stewart tells Vanity Fair that she and "brilliant" fiancée Dylan Meyer "discovered a superbrain" while working on a TV show together

Kristen Stewart on Working with Her Screenwriter Fiancée Dylan Meyer: 'We Discovered a Superbrain'

Kristen Stewart is happily mixing business with pleasure.

The Oscar-nominated Spencer actress, 31, opens up about her relationship with fiancée Dylan Meyer in Vanity Fair's 28th annual Hollywood issue, revealing that the two are currently working on a TV show together.

"We discovered a superbrain," said Stewart of writing the first episode together in less than two weeks. "She's a really genuinely brilliant f---ing screenwriter."

That doesn't mean starting the process was easy though. "You don't want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have," Stewart said of working with Meyer.

And at the end of the day, "I love being engaged," the actress told VF, smiling. "It's different ... I just feel so happy and lucky."

Vanity Fair's 28th annual Hollywood issue covers | Credit: Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Vanity Fair

Stewart, who revealed her engagement to Meyer in November, spoke about how they first became acquainted on Live with Kelly and Ryan last month.

"We met years ago and then sort of re-met before the pandemic. And we got engaged — I guess it's still the pandemic, so yes, I guess it's a pandemic engagement," Stewart said.

"But it wasn't at the height, it wasn't full lockdown," the Twilight actress continued.

She added, "We were kind of moving about the world a little more freely at the time. We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now so I'm thankful for that."

Also in January, Stewart sat down with CBS Sunday Morning io talk about playing Princess Diana in Spencer and planning her nuptials to Meyer.

The Adventureland actress said at the time that no date was set for the wedding yet, but that "it'll happen when it's supposed to happen."

"But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years," she added. "Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?"