Holiday Romance! Kristen Stewart and Rumored Girlfriend Sara Dinkin Seen Out on Christmas Eve

Kristen Stewart and her rumored flame, stylist Sara Dinkin, are kicking things up a notch by spending the holidays together.

The apparent couple was seen on Christmas Eve for the fourth time in just a week. They were strolling around the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles and grabbed a juice on their excursion.

The Twilight alum, 28, was wearing light-wash jeans and a Beastie Boys T-shirt while Dinkin sported a white crop-top and off-white jeans. They matched in white sneakers and sunglasses and also met up with Stewart’s friend, hairdresser CJ Romero, during the outing.

This past Saturday, Dinkin — whose famous clients include Chloe BennetJessica Szohr and Nico Tortorella — joined the actress for a hike, and they also brought their dogs along. The day before, they were spotted taking their canines for a walk again in Los Feliz, and on Thursday, they made headlines for holding hands in public amid rumors that Stewart had broken up with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

Stewart and the model were last seen together in October in Amsterdam, during a break from Stewart’s filming schedule for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film.

Although Stewart and Maxwell never publicly addressed their relationship, the two spent a lot of time together since they were first seen at the Met Gala in May 2017.

A source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE last December, adding that the pair “are having fun.”

“Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around,” a second source said. “They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.”

