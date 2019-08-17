Kristen Stewart Seen Making Out with Screenwriter, Romance with Stella Maxwell Seems to Be Over Again

Are Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell over — again?

The Twilight star, 29, was spotted in New York on Thursday kissing screenwriter Dylan Meyer. Stewart sported jean shorts, a yellow T-shirt and black sneakers, while Meyer opted for a black tank top, shorts and white Vans.

Stewart’s new flame comes just under a month after she was seen kissing ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell while on vacation in Italy, which sparked rumors that the couple, who reportedly broke up in December 2018, were back together, according to Elle.

While paparazzi had captured Stewart and Maxwell together in New York in late May and June, their steamy July vacation off the Amalfi coast seemed like a sign that they had rekindled their romance.

The couple kept their December 2018 split amicable, according to E! News.

“Kristen and Stella are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people,” a source told the outlet. “They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen went to Germany to film [Charlie’s Angels], and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change.”

Back in April, Stewart enjoyed the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, with stylist Sara Dinkin, as the duo were seen kissing and holding hands during The 1975’s set. Stewart and Dinkin were also seen in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles together on Christmas Eve last year, and subsequently spent time together on hikes, taking their dogs out for a walk and holding hands in public.

While typically private about her relationships, Stewart opened up about her sexuality in May, telling the Associated Press that she once felt a “huge responsibility” to define her sexuality.

“I felt this huge responsibility, like one that I was really genuinely worried about if I wasn’t able to say one way or the other, then was I sort of like forsaking a side,” the actress told the outlet. “The fact that you don’t have to now is, like, so much more truthful.”

Meyer’s writing credits include Rock Bottom, Miss 2059, XOXO and Loose Ends. Stewart is starring in the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot of Charlie’s Angels opposite Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.