Kristen Stewart Jokes That She Doesn't 'Give a S—' About the Oscars Talk Around Spencer

It's been just two weeks since Kristen Stewart's new movie Spencer hit theaters, and the actress' performance as Princess Diana is already generating plenty of Oscar buzz.

During an interview on Variety's Award Circuit Podcast, which aired Thursday, the 31-year-old star jokingly said she doesn't "give a s—" when asked if the likelihood of getting an Oscar nod was meaningful to her.

"The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen," Stewart explained. "And it definitely says something about where we're at as a cumulative presence, like what we're looking at, what we care about."

"I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation," she added. "We don't make movies to not connect with each other."

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Spencer details Princess Diana's decision to divorce Prince Charles in December 1991. The film has received rave reviews, with Stewart earning praise for her performance as the lead.

Stewart said on the Variety podcast that the Oscar buzz around Spencer shows how much Princess Diana still resonates with people 24 years after the icon was killed in a Paris car accident in August 1997 at 36.

"It absolutely speaks to her resonance. It just won't stop reverberating," the Charlie's Angels actress said on the Variety podcast, later adding, "It's nice that people are talking about it to the extent that they are."

She added, "Hopefully we get an Oscar for it too!"

After Spencer premiered earlier this month, Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe told PEOPLE that "out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years," Stewart had "the closest" portrayal.

"She managed to perfect her mannerisms," he added, noting that Stewart's running "was very, very Diana" in one particular scene.