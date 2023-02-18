Kristen Stewart Joins 'Women, Life, Freedom' Protest Against Iranian Regime at Berlinale

"Whether you like it or not, this festival in particular, historically is...confrontational and political," the actress said at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 18, 2023 02:55 PM
18 February 2023, Berlin: Mariette Rissenbeek (center l), Managing Director Berlinale, Kristen Stewart (M), jury president and actress, and Golshifteh Farahani (center r), jury member and actress, take part in a show of solidarity for women in Iran during the Berlinale. The 73rd International Film Festival runs until February 26, 2023. Photo: Monika Skolimowska/dpa (Photo by Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Photo: Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty

Kristen Stewart spoke up for human rights in Iran during the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

The Academy Award nominee, 32, who is this year's Berlinale jury president, joined Iranian filmmakers and actors in a "Women, Life, Freedom" demonstration against Iran's repressive regime Saturday on the Berlinale red carpet, Variety reported.

The group of film professionals held up signs with the slogan, which has become a battle cry for the anti-government human rights activists who have been protesting around the world since September.

Stewart joined Berlinale excutive director Mariëtte Rissenbeck and artistic director Carlo Chatrian, as well as fellow jury member and Iranian-American star of The Siren, Golshifteh Farahani.

The Siren director Sepideh Farsi and Holy Spider actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi also took part in Saturday's silent protest ahead of the premiere of Zhang Lü's Bai Ta Zhi Guang (The Shadowless Tower). Farsi and Ebrahimi also participated in the panel "The Role of Cinema and the Arts in the Iranian Revolution" before the demonstration.

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. - Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
AFP via Getty

As the festival has become a lightning rod for many social and political issues over the years, Thursday's opening night gala celebrated the people of Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, protesters on the red carpet held demonstrations for women's rights in Iran, climate change and fair wages for Berlin movie theater workers.

"Whether you like it or not, this festival in particular, historically, is in a positive way, confrontational and political," said Stewart at the opening press conference, THR reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Ongoing Protests in Iran Spark Support Worldwide

Protests have sparked across Iran and spread around the world since September, when 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini was detained by the country's morality police for not covering her hair in public, as required by law. She died in police custody three days later.

Saturday's demonstration included signs with photos of female Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were arrested for reporting on Amini's death, according to Reuters. Protesters also demanded the release of dissident Iranian hip hop artist Toomaj Salehi, who is accused of spreading propaganda and could face the death penalty, CNN reported.

