Kristen Stewart Is Engaged! Everything to Know About Her New Fiancée, Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart shared that she and Dylan Meyer are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

The Spencer star, 31, revealed Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that she and Meyer are "marrying."

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told Howard Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

She said Meyer "wasn't specific at all" with her proposal, adding, "It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Meyer and Stewart have been linked since 2019 and went Instagram official in October of that year. At the time, Meyer posted a black-and-white snap of herself and Stewart kissing to confirm their relationship, writing in the caption, "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police. 🖤."

While they struck up a romance two years ago, Stewart and Meyer first met much earlier. The couple was initially introduced on the set of a film and reconnected six years later, the actress explained to Stern during a 2019 interview.

"The day that I met her, it was like all bets were off," she said, adding, "I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn't seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend's birthday party, and I was like, 'Where have you been, and how have I not known you?' She's been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging."

Meyer and Stewart got together shortly after Stewart split from model Stella Maxwell, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018, before the pair briefly reconciled in 2019.

It's no surprise Stewart met her future fiancée on the set of a film — while Stewart has made a name for herself as an actress, Meyer works behind the scenes as a screenwriter. Her writing credits include Netflix's Moxie, the short Rock Bottom, TV series Miss 2059 and the film XOXO.

Meyer has also acted in a few projects, including a recent appearance alongside Stewart in the TV series Homemade, according to her IMDb page.

While Meyer popped the question to Stewart this year, the pair has had marriage on the mind for a while now. Back in 2019, Stewart said she would "absolutely" propose to Meyer.