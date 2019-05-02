Kristen Stewart Says She Once Felt a ‘Huge Responsibility’ to Define Her Sexuality

Kristen Stewart is opening up about struggling to define her sexuality as she rose to fame with Twilight.

The J.T. LeRoy actress, 29, said in an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday that she once felt a “huge responsibility” to place a label on her sexuality.

“I felt this huge responsibility, like one that I was really genuinely worried about if I wasn’t able to say one way or the other, then was I sort of like forsaking a side,” Stewart told the newswire.

She continued, “The fact that you don’t have to now is, like, so much more truthful.”

Stewart, who dated her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson and recently has been linked to stylist Sara Dinkin, has embraced who she is and is celebrating the younger Hollywood stars who aren’t restricting themselves with labels.

“If you were to have this conversation with someone, like, in high school, they’d probably like roll their eyes and go, ‘Why are you complicating everything so much?'” Stewart explained. “Just sort of do what you want to do. It’s really nice.”

While a younger generation may feel more freedom with how they express themselves, Stewart said contemporary culture is straining to catch up.

“I just feel like we don’t even have the words to describe the complexities of identity right now,” she told the AP.

In September 2018, Stewart told Mastermind Magazine she prefers to leave questions on her own sexuality unanswered.

“Ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” she said at the time. “And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought.”

Stewart said during her Saturday Night Live monologue in 2017 that she was “like, so gay.”

She went to Coachella with Dinkin last month and previously dated Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell.