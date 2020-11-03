The actress' girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, told her followers, "There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference"

Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Shares a 'Sweet Photo' of Them as She Says 'I Really Hope You Vote'

Kristen Stewart's girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, is sharing a romantic photo — and urging fans to take to the polls on Election Day.

The screenwriter shared a rare black and white photo of herself and Stewart, 30, on Instagram Tuesday as she admitted to feeling anxious ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In the photo, Meyer and Stewart look at each other lovingly as the screenwriter has an arm around the actress.

"I think I might chew my fingers off from nerves today but here’s a sweet photo @lindseybyrnes took," Meyer wrote in the caption. "I really hope you vote. There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference."

She added, "The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don’t waste it."

In September, Stewart took over Meyer's Instagram account to share a selfie of herself wearing a white T-shirt with the words "VOTE" written across the front.

Stewart's encouragement of political participation came as countless stars raised awareness on National Voter Registration Day ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn’t have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!" Meyer wrote in the caption at the time, introducing Stewart's written message.

"For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day," wrote Stewart. "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless."

"I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country," she continued. "Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear."

"I believe that people care about each other," concluded Stewart. "So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f------ lives.”

The pair have been linked since August 2019, a month after Stewart seemingly split from her previous girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell. They've since been seen out and about multiple times.

Back in April, Meyer posted a rare photo of the two on her Instagram to celebrate Stewart's 30th birthday.

“It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

She added, “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s— on fire.”

The couple usually keep their relationship private, but Stewart opened up about Meyer in an interview with Howard Stern in November 2019, saying she “can’t f------ wait” to propose to her girlfriend.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Stewart said. The Twilight actress, however, didn’t dish on any details as to when she’d propose.

“I can’t say right now because she’ll find out,” Stewart joked. “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think … I think it’s pretty undeniable.”