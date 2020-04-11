Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Posts Rare Personal Photo of the Couple to Wish Star Happy Birthday

Kristen Stewart‘s girlfriend is giving a little glimpse into their relationship.

The actress’s girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, shared a sweet selfie of the two on Thursday to commemorate Stewart’s 30th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

She added, “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s— on fire.”

In the snapshot, Meyer looks off-camera as she holds an arm around Stewart, who directs her gave at the screen.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Say She’ll ‘Absolutely’ Propose to Girlfriend: ‘I’m So F— in Love’

The two first became romantically linked when they were spotted kissing in August, a month after Stewart seemingly split from her previous flame, model Stella Maxwell.

The couple usually keeps their relationship private, but Stewart opened up about Meyer in an interview with Howard Stern in November 2019 saying she “can’t f—— wait” to propose to her girlfriend.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Stewart said. The Charlie’s Angels actress didn’t spill any details as to when she’d propose, however.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Reflects on Robert Pattinson Romance, Coming Out: I ‘Wanted to Enjoy My Life’

“I can’t say right now because she’ll find out,” Stewart joked. “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think… I think it’s pretty undeniable.”

Stewart did recount meeting Meyer at a party through mutual friends, saying the day their paths crossed “all bets were off.”

“She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'” Stewart said.

Admitting that she can be “impulsive,” Stewart recounted the first time she confessed her love for Meyer, a moment of no-frills emotional honesty.

“The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some s—— bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f—— in love with you.’ Like, done,” she said. “It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”