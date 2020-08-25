Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Step Out in Matching Bandanas

Kristen Stewart was spotted running errands with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer in Los Feliz, California

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer pick up pet supplies at For Pets Only

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer opted for matching bandanas while running errands.

The couple was seen picking up dog food and treats wearing red and blue bandanas as face coverings while out in Los Feliz, California on Monday.

Stewart, 30, opted for the blue pattern along with a loosely-buttoned shirt and jean shorts while keeping her blonde hair back with sunglasses.

Meyer, a screenwriter and an actress, wore a red bandana paired with a graphic faded black tee and black shorts, also keeping her sunglasses on her head.

The pair have been linked since August 2019, a month after Stewart seemingly split from her previous girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell. They've since been seen out and about multiple times.

Back in April, Meyer posted a rare picture of the two on her Instagram to celebrate Stewart's 30th birthday.

“It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” Meyer wrote in the caption.

She added, “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s— on fire.”

In the snapshot, Meyer looks off-camera as she holds an arm around Stewart, who directs her gaze at the lens.

The couple usually keeps their relationship private, but Stewart opened up about Meyer in an interview with Howard Stern in November 2019 saying she “can’t f—— wait” to propose to her girlfriend.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Stewart said. The Charlie’s Angels actress didn’t spill any details as to when she’d propose, however.

“I can’t say right now because she’ll find out,” Stewart joked. “I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don’t think… I think it’s pretty undeniable.”

Stewart did recount meeting Meyer at a party through mutual friends, saying the day their paths crossed “all bets were off.”

“She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'” Stewart said.

Admitting that she can be “impulsive,” Stewart recounted the first time she confessed her love for Meyer, a moment of no-frills emotional honesty.