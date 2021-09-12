After promoting her new movie Spencer at the Venice Film Festival last weekend, Kristen Stewart enjoyed some downtime with girlfriend Dylan Meyer in New York City

Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Step Out for Iced Lattes in N.Y.C. After Venice Film Fest

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer are walking on the street in Soho, New York on September 11, 2021.

Kristen Stewart has returned to N.Y.C. after promoting her latest movie at the Venice Film Festival.

The Spencer star, 31, kept it casual with girlfriend Dylan Meyer as they stepped out for iced lattes and a leisurely stroll through the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Saturday.

Stewart wore a white crop top with faded high-waisted jeans and black leather creepers, accessorized with a black baseball cap, rose-tinted sunglasses, and a silver chain necklace. Meanwhile, Meyer opted for a black T-shirt and complimentary tartan skirt, white high-top sneakers, and a pair of round black sunglasses.

The Happiest Season actress was first romantically linked to Meyer, a screenwriter, in August 2019, six years after they met on the set of a movie. Stewart said a few months into their relationship that she "can't f—ing wait" to propose.

"I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," she said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show that November. "I can't say right now because she'll find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don't think … I think it's pretty undeniable."

Although she doesn't have any public social media accounts of her own, Stewart has made a few appearances on Meyer's Instagram. She even took over her girlfriend's profile in September to urge fans to "vote for your f—ing lives."