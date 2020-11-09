Kristen Stewart Celebrates the Christmas Spirit in Trailer for Lesbian Rom-Com Happiest Season

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis are gearing up for Christmas!

The first trailer for their holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season debuted on Monday and sees the two actresses play girlfriends Abby (Stewart) and Harper (Davis), who travel to Harper's annual family Christmas dinner.

Planning to propose to her girlfriend, Abby discovers Harper's parents don't know she's gay or that they're dating, which places a wrench in her plans.

"I didn’t tell my parents I’m gay," Harper tells Abby, who asks, "So who do they think I am?"

Once at the parents' home, Harper's mother Tipper (Mary Steenburgen) tells her husband Ted (Victor Garber), "This is Harper’s orphan friend, Abby."

Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy also stars in the film as John, Abby's gay best friend. "So her parents believe their straight daughter brought home her lesbian friend for Christmas?" John asks Abby during a phone conversation.

Image zoom Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in Happiest Season | Credit: HULU

"Not exactly," she tells him. "They also think that I’m straight."

"Have they ever met a lesbian?" he asks.

During a moment of confrontation, Harper tells Abby, "I’m scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them."

"Do you know how painful it’s been to watch the person I love hide me?" Abby says, to which Harper responds, "I am not hiding you! I am hiding me."

The movie, directed by Clea DuVall, also stars Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Mary Holland, who co-wrote the script with DuVall.

DuVall and Stewart, 30, previously spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of a lesbian rom-com story getting a major holiday movie.

"I'm a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented," said DuVall, 43. "Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective."

Stewart agreed. "I think I've wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com my whole life," she told PEOPLE. "I'm so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world."

Stewart added that the stress of being around family is something that everyone going home for the holidays can relate to, regardless of their sexuality. "I love when holiday movie makes you long for an idea of home, but also examines how hilarious and hard reality at home can be sometimes," she said.

Happiest Season is on Hulu on Nov. 25.