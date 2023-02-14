Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Shares Sweet Message to the Actress for Valentine's Day

Kristen Stewart is feeling the love this Valentine's Day!

The Spencer actress's fiancée, Dylan Meyer, posted a sweet message on Instagram Tuesday, ringing in the romantic holiday with a heartwarming expression of her love.

Alongside three photos of the pair ranging from dressed up and makeup done to a casual selfie of a night in, Meyer shared an anecdote about how a winning streak in gambling — the "clear peak" of her life, she joked — doesn't "come close" to a night in with Stewart, 32.

"One time I turned a hundred dollars into fourteen hundred dollars at a casino in Pittsburgh," she wrote in the caption. "I was playing craps (my first time ever) and when it was my turn at the dice I didn't roll a seven for forty five minutes straight. Strangers were getting rich off of my hot streak, tipping me chips and tequila shots."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. Dylan Meyer/instagram

She continued, "Cheering for me, clapping me on the back. Calling their gambling addicted friends/co-workers/ex-wives to regale them with my extraordinary feat. I was the hero of the people, an instant legend. Bennie [sic] and the Jets was playing. My hair looked great, too."

"And even this, the clear peak of my short time on earth, does not remotely come close to how it feels to spend a Monday night in sweatpants with you, valentine," Meyer concluded.

Friends and fans alike flooded the comment section of the touching post, including singer Rita Ora who commented, "You are both my heroes."

Stewart and Meyer met on a movie set in 2013, but started dating in 2019 after reuniting at a friend's birthday party.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. Dylan Meyer/instagram

Two years later, Stewart revealed the two were engaged on The Howard Stern Show, sharing that Meyer ultimately popped the question even though Stewart had previously teased she would.

"It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender-role thing, and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," Stewart explained to Howard Stern during an interview on Nov. 2, 2021.

"So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose,' like, 'I want to be proposed to.' And then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute," the actress continued.

The two have been more public since, making their red-carpet debut last March and posting sweet pictures together for Stewart's birthday and Halloween.