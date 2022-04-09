Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Marks Oscar Nominee's 32nd Birthday: 'Time Looks Good on You'

"You're out here getting flyer every year," Dylan Meyer wrote to fiancée Kristen Stewart on Saturday for the Academy Award-nominated actress' 32nd birthday

Kristen Stewart is another year older and another year flyer.

The Academy Award nominee celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday with some help from her fiancée Dylan Meyer, who shared a sweet tribute with a photo of them leaning in for a kiss over a birthday cake.

"Another one around the sun and you're out here getting flyer every year," Meyer wrote in the Instagram caption. "Time looks good on you, dude. Ya know, as they say in the toons, 'awooga.' "

The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the 94th Academy Awards last month, where Stewart received her first-ever nomination for best actress after portraying Princess Diana in Spencer.

Stewart was first romantically linked to Meyer, 35, in Aug. 2019, and she announced their engagement on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in November after the Moxie screenwriter popped the question.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said at the time. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

However, the Charlie's Angels actress said in January they hadn't picked a wedding date yet, telling CBS Sunday Morning that "it'll happen when it's supposed to happen."

"But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years," Stewart noted. "Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean? ... it's a lot. It's a daunting thing."

Stewart is also working on an upcoming TV show with her wife-to-be. "We discovered a superbrain. She's a really genuinely brilliant f—ing screenwriter," she told Vanity Fair in February.