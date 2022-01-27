Kristen Stewart Fangirls to Nicole Kidman About Moulin Rouge: 'I Was So Obsessed with That Movie'

Kristen Stewart got to geek out about Moulin Rouge! to its star, Nicole Kidman.

Kidman played Satine in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie musical, a performance which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. During a conversations for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Stewart praised Kidman's roles over the years and identified Moulin Rouge! as one of her childhood favorites.

"I watched that movie in the theater with my mom. I was so obsessed with that movie. I knew every single word of that one track that was incredibly long," she told Kidman, who filled in the blank: "The 'Elephant Love Medley,' " which she sang with costar Ewan McGregor.

"Every single word and probably still do. That was such a beautiful movie," said Stewart.

Kidman then shared that she saw Stewart's 2008 teen vampire movie Twilight in theaters. "I went and saw you in Twilight. We sat in Nashville in the theater — what do you think of that? You are luminous. You're born with that charisma."

The stars also recalled Kidman almost playing Stewart's mom in David Fincher's 2002 thriller Panic Room. Due to an injury with her knee that happened during the Moulin Rouge production, Kidman had to drop out of the movie, and Jodie Foster ultimately played the part.

"I remember David Fincher saying, 'Oh my God, we have discovered the most incredible actress.' And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mama," said Kidman.

"We spent a couple weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of it, because the way you treat kids is so telling," added Stewart. "I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, 'She's one of my friends.' You gave me walkie-talkies for Christmas."