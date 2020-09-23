"Please take this opportunity to feel heard and not hopeless," the actress said about the importance of voting

Kristen Stewart Takes Over Girlfriend's Instagram to Urge Fans to 'Vote for Your F—ing Lives'

Kristen Stewart is sending an important message to fans with help from girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

On Tuesday, the Charlie's Angels actress, 30, issued a statement to her fan base via Meyer's Instagram page, sharing a selfie giving thumbs up as she wore a T-shirt with "VOTE" spelled out on the front.

Stewart's encouragement of political participation came as countless stars raised awareness on National Voter Registration Day ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

"I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn’t have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!" Meyer, a screenwriter and actress, wrote in the caption, introducing Stewart's written message.

"For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day," wrote Stewart. "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless."

"I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country," she continued. "Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear."

"I believe that people care about each other," concluded Stewart. "So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f------ lives.”

Stewart and Meyer have been romantically linked since August 2019, a month after Stewart seemingly split from her previous girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell. They've since been seen out and about multiple times.

Back in April, Meyer posted a rare picture of the two on her Instagram to celebrate Stewart's 30th birthday.

“It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” Meyer wrote in the caption at the time. “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s— on fire.”

The couple usually keeps their relationship private, but Stewart opened up about Meyer in an interview with Howard Stern in November 2019, saying she “can’t f------ wait” to propose to her girlfriend.

“I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Stewart said. The Seberg actress, however, didn’t dish on any details as to when she’d propose.