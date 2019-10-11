Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks Train 'Lady Spies' in Second Trailer for Charlie's Angels

Kristen Stewart is forming the latest trio of super-spies in the latest trailer for Charlie’s Angels.

The actress, 29, shines as Sabina Wilson alongside Elizabeth Banks‘ Bosley as the two train the latest group of spies to take on international criminals.

Joined by Aladdin‘s Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinksa, the Charlie’s Angels reboot follows Sabina, Elena (Scott) and Jane (Balinska) as they go on a mission to protect society against a dangerous new technology.

“I run a covert group of exceptional women,” Bosley tells Elena, who asks, “So, you guys are like lady spies?”

Bosley explains, “We work outside the rules in secret. Together.”

Image zoom Kristen Stewart in Charlie's Angels Sony Pictures

Set to the tune of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” the new trailer offers a montage of the group training Elena as they encounter multiple obstacles they must overcome.

“The best part isn’t taking down international criminals,” Elena tells Jane. “It’s you guys.”

Bosley adds, “And the day drinking, that’s what I like the most.”

The trailer debuted after news broke that Ariana Grande is collaborating with Normani and Nicki Minaj on a new song for the film’s soundtrack, “Bad To You.”

The “7 Rings” singer, 26, dropped the full tracklist for the album on Twitter and Instagram Friday. Grande’s vocals will appear on four different songs.

Image zoom Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey in the "Don't Call Me Angel" music video Youtube

Grande shared the preorder link to the soundtrack — which will be released Nov. 1. — on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption about the opportunity to work with so many women on the album.

“Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project,” Grande wrote along the video post, which played the previously released song, “Don’t Call Me Angel” by Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

“We’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. these songs are so right for this film! this has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices,” she continued.

Charlie’s Angels is in theaters Nov. 15.