Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Join Ashley Benson and Pals at Disneyland: 'Family'

Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer in November after two years of dating

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are enjoying a little Disney magic!

The engaged couple joined a group of pals, including Ashley Benson, for a fun-filled day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Benson, 32, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the group inside the park's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge section (reposted from one of the friends who attended), and another of them posing in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle near the front of the park, where they all donned matching tie-dye sweatshirts that read, "Walt Disney Pictures."

"Family trips to Disney," the Pretty Little Liars alum captioned the latter snapshot on her feed, tagging several of the attendees, including Meyer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ashley Benson and Kristen Stewart Suzie Riemer's Instagram Story | Credit: Suzie Riemer/Instagram

Stewart, 31, confirmed her engagement and detailed Meyer's sweet proposal while appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in early November.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the Spencer actress told host Howard Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

She added, "I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender-role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms."

"She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute," Stewart raved.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Stewart Says She and Dylan Meyer "Are Marrying," Details Meyer's Proposal

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, were first spotted together in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while in New York City. The couple first met on a movie set seven years ago.

The pair became Instagram official in October 2019 when Meyer posted a black-and-white photograph of her and the Twilight star kissing.

"The day that I met [Dylan], it was like all bets were off," Stewart told Stern, 68, in a 2019 interview, adding, "I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn't seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend's birthday party, and I was like, 'Where have you been, and how have I not known you?' "