Kristen Stewart 'Can't Wait' to Hear Robert Pattinson's Batman Voice: 'I Have All the Faith'

Kristen Stewart is Robert Pattinson‘s number one fan when it comes to him putting on the Batsuit.

The actress recently did an interview with Fandango alongside her Charlie’s Angels costars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska where the three took turns asking each other questions from notecards. One of Stewart’s kicked up a fun debate about the caped crusader, who will next be played by her ex-boyfriend in the upcoming The Batman.

“The Angels have a fun Batman debate in the film. We’re putting you on the spot: Who do you think is the best Batman?” Stewart reads.

“Robert Pattinson, yet to find out,” Stewart then proposes, with Scott and Balinska excitedly agreeing. “I have all the faith in that,” she adds.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Reveals His ‘Piratey’ Batman Voice Will Be Inspired by Willem Dafoe

“I completely agree. Him and Zoë Kravitz, who basically was born to play that role,” Scott says. Kravitz was recently cast to join the film opposite Pattinson as Catwoman.

“Literally, she already is Catwoman,” Stewart agrees. “I cannot wait to see that. I’ve known those guys for a long time, obviously. But other than that, for me, Michael Keaton is definitely the one.”

Still, she’s looking forward to Pattinson taking on the superhero’s distinct voice.

“I can’t wait to hear Rob be like, ‘I’m Batman,’ ” she adds with a deep voice.

Pattinson, 33, and Stewart, 29, dated for 4 years starting in 2009 after meeting on Twilight.

There's a #Batman debate in #CharliesAngels and Kristen Stewart, for one, can't wait to hear Robert Pattinson say, "I'm Batman." pic.twitter.com/DYFp94IdxH — Fandango (@Fandango) November 11, 2019

Pattinson recently admitted that he’s been thinking about what his unique Batman voice will sound like. Thankfully, his The Lighthouse costar Willem Dafoe has been very helpful.

“Willem’s voice in this is kind of inspiring for it, to be honest,” Pattinson, 33, told Access Hollywood. “It is pretty similar, the voice I’m gonna do. Batman has a sort of piratey kind of voice, I think that will really suit it.”

RELATED: Robert Pattinson’s Batman Films Are a Trilogy: It’s Bruce Wayne in ‘Detective Mode,’ Says Director

Pattinson has already slowly started preparing to take on the role in other ways. In a video clip shared by Twitter user @ibabysky, the actor was asked if he’s started bulking up for the upcoming The Batman.

“I’m early stages. Very, very early,” Pattinson answered.

Charlie’s Angels opens in theaters Friday.