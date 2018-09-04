Kristen Stewart Gets Candid About Sexuality: 'Ambiguity Is My Favorite Thing Ever'

Kristen Stewart is perfectly fine keeping things vague when it comes to sexuality.

The 28-year-old actress graces the cover of Paris-based Mastermind Magazine where she gets real about how it’s best to keep some things unanswered.

“Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” she says. “And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought. I feel the same way about how we f— each other. You don’t want to know everything all the time.”

Kristen Stewart for Mastermind Collier Schorr

Stewart has been linked to both men and women in the past, and confirmed during her Saturday Night Live monologue in 2017 that she was “like, so gay.” She’s been most recently spotted out with model Stella Maxwell.

In the interview, Stewart also expressed how important it is for movies to feature more coming of age stories in which women learn about their bodies in the way men have always done on screen.

Collier Schorr

“Right now, I’m so aware of the fact that we’ve watched, cinematically, men and their way into their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this male perspective,” she says. “In every coming of age story we see about a young girl, even if it’s the truest, most sincere thing, what’s lacking is the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we discover our bodies. It’s like we’re scared of using certain words.”

WATCH: Kristen Stewart on Why She Decided to Come Out: It ‘Seemed Important & Topical’

Stewart says she’s writing a movie now that will deal with those topics.

“My favorite line in this movie I’m currently writing is, ‘I thought about Sienna Torres and her shoving her hand into my wide-open c— about as wide as a mouth saying m—-f—-,’ ” she recites. “That’s not something people would be comfortable hearing, up until right now, but I think it’s the perfect time. There’s nothing dirty about it, but I’m definitely going to be vulgar, and I’m definitely going to be completely unabashedly open about the fact that we’re entirely sexual beings.”