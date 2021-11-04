The Spencer actress had previously expressed her interest in having Guy Fieri officiate her wedding — and now he's on board

Kristen Stewart 'Knocked It Out of the Park' with Fiancée Dylan Meyer, Gets Surprise from Guy Fieri

Kristen Stewart is over-the-moon about her engagement to fiancée Dylan Meyer!

Appearing on The Tonight Show Wednesday with host Jimmy Fallon, Stewart discussed her future wife, saying, "Also, knocked it out of the park, just saying."

"Yeah. No, I scored," the 31-year-old Twilight star continued.

Stewart also talked about what she envisions married life will be like moving forward with Fallon.

"Now we have to like help each other out with stuff. You have to do the stuff I don't want to do, man," she teased to Fallon.

Earlier in the week, the Spencer actress confirmed her engagement and detailed Meyer's sweet proposal while appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told host Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

She added, "I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

Dylan Meyer; Kristen Stewart Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Stewart also spoke with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the Today Show this week about her engagement.

On Thursday morning, she reiterated that she was hoping celebrity chef Guy Fieri would officiate her wedding — something Stewart first shared during her chat with Stern. She noted that she heard Fieri had officiated "a lot of gay weddings." In fact, the chef made headlines in 2015 when he officiated 101 gay weddings in Miami.

During her interview with Kotb and Guthrie, a video message from Fieri played, surprising Stewart.

"I am all in," he told her.

"Is he joking?" an excited Stewart asked in response.

In her upcoming drama, Spencer, Stewart portrays the late Princess Diana, which she chatted about with Fallon on Wednesday night.

When asked whether it was tough to master Diana's British accent Stewart said, "Yeah, it is like so muscular. It's exhausting."

She also discussed Diana's lasting legacy.