Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza and More Appear in First Look for Happiest Season

Kristen Stewart is starring in a romantic comedy!

A first look of the actress’s movie Happiest Season debuted on Friday for Pride Month, featuring an all-star cast.

Joining Stewart in the photo was Dan Levy, Mackenzie Davis, Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen, Mary Holland and director Clea DuVall who all held either Pride flags, signs reading “Equality” or pride tattoos on their faces.

The twitter account for the upcoming movie, out on Thanksgiving, read, "Happiest #Pride from #HappiestSeason. In theaters this Thanksgiving. Photo by: Lacey Terrell."

The movie follows a young woman played by Stewart who plans to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) while at her family’s annual holiday party. Her plans are sent into turmoil when she discovers her partner hasn’t come out to her conservative parents (Garber and Steenburgen).

Alison Brie, Ana Gasteyer, Sarayu Blue, Burl Moseley and Jake McDorman also star.

Earlier this month, Davis spoke to Entertainment Tonight Canada about making the film saying, "It was just the best time. It was a really, really special experience."

Davis said it was DuVall's "goal" to make "this movie that you’d want to watch again and again every year."

"A romantic comedy that just happens to be about two women and she did that," Davis continued. "It just normalizes what is already normal but hasn’t been represented that much in Hollywood or in a major studio movie."