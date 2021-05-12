Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Seen Holding Hands While Taking a Stroll in Los Angeles

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer look loved up in a rare sighting of the two in Los Angeles.

Stewart, 31, and girlfriend Meyers were seen holding hands as they walked around LA on Monday.

The Twilight actor sported a navy blue windbreaker over a white t-shirt and ripped blue mom jeans and black Converse while the screenwriter opted for a chic plaid striped blazer, white shirt, black jeans and boots.

The two were first romantically linked in August 2019, six years after they met on the set of a movie. Stewart said a few months into their relationship that she "can't f--- wait" to propose.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart Credit: Dylan Meyer/Instagram

"I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," she said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show that November. "I can't say right now because she'll find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don't think … I think it's pretty undeniable."

Meyers recently shared a sweet message to Stewart on her 31st birthday in April. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off," the screenwriter captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Stewart with their dog.

In an interview last October, while discussing how she's juggled her personal life despite massive fame, the actress admitted to being "cagey" about her relationships.

"I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I've been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn't like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery," she said during an InStyle interview with her Happiest Season director, Clea DuVall.