Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer 'Play Dead' While Dressed as Zombies in Valentine's Day Pic

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer are living it up for Valentine's Day.

On Monday, screenwriter Meyer shared a photo of herself and Stewart in matching pajamas on Instagram as the couple appeared dressed up as zombies together. In the caption, Meyer wrote, "I'll play dead with you any time, Valentine."

Stewart — who recently scored her first Oscar nomination, Best Actress for Spencer — spoke with CBS Sunday Morning last month about wedding planning with Meyer. Back in November, the usually private Twilight star revealed that she and Meyer were engaged while on The Howard Stern Show.

She said no date is set for the wedding yet but "it'll happen when it's supposed to happen." Stewart, 31, added, "But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?"

When asked if she and Meyer had begun planning their wedding, the actress said, "No, it's a lot. It's a daunting thing."

Stewart spoke about how she and Meyer met while recently on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"We met years ago and then sort of re-met before the pandemic. And we got engaged — I guess it's still the pandemic, so yes, I guess it's a pandemic engagement," Stewart said. "But it wasn't at the height, it wasn't full lockdown."