Look Back at Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's Relationship Timeline

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer wear their hearts on their sleeves.

While typically private about her relationships in the past, the Twilight alum has been extremely vocal about her affection towards fiancée Meyer.

Aside from their PDA pictures, which clearly show their love for each other, Stewart opened up on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019 about their chemistry, describing it as "sick."

Meyer, a screenwriter who the actress describes as "brilliant," and Stewart have a lot in common. Stewart joked with host Howard Stern about how they both "felt like trolls as kids," in addition to sharing a love for Los Angeles (and each other!).

Next on the list for the happily engaged couple? Marriage. Stewart noted that marriage "never did [appeal to her]," before she met Meyer. "When you know you know," she added.

Stewart admitted to the Associated Press in May 2019 that she struggled to define her sexuality in the past. "I felt this huge responsibility, like one that I was really genuinely worried about if I wasn't able to say one way or the other."

She continued, "The fact that you don't have to now is, like, so much more truthful."

Prior to dating Meyer, Stewart was previously linked to Twilight costar Robert Pattinson, stylist Sara Dinkin, and model Stella Maxwell over the years.

Keep scrolling for a deep dive into Stewart and Meyer's love story, from their first interaction to their engagement.

How did Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer meet?

Stewart and Meyer casually met on the set of a 2013 movie. Six years later, they reunited at a friend's birthday party where they hit it off. During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019, Stewart recalled her first impression of Meyer, saying, "Where have you been and why have I not known you?"

Stewart explained that although they both lived in L.A., their paths just never formally crossed. However, the day after they reconnected, she said it was "like all bets were off."

When did Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer spark romance rumors?

In August 2019, Stewart was photographed kissing Meyer on a street curb in New York City. The picture was captured just a month after Stewart and ex-girlfriend Maxwell, who split in December 2018, were spotted kissing in Italy.

When did Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer go Instagram official?

Meyer made her relationship with Stewart Instagram official when she posted an adorable black and white photo of the two kissing on Oct. 27, 2019.

"Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police. 🖤," the screenwriter captioned the post.

When did Kristen Stewart first say "I love you" to Dylan Meyer?

Stewart explained to Stern the extremely cool and candid way she told Meyer "I love you" for the first time.

"The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I'm so f—ing in love with you.' Like, done," she said. "It wasn't like 'a thing,' and it also was so obvious."

When did Kristen Stewart first talk about proposing to Dylan Meyer?

Stewart revealed her engagement plans on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019. When host Stern asked Stewart if she was in love, the actress confidently confirmed she was. She followed up saying that she was "absolutely" going to propose and that she "[couldn't] f––king wait."

Although tight-lipped about details, Stewart said, "I have a couple of plans that I know would be the coolest thing to do, that I think would be pretty undeniable."

When did Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer get engaged?

Stewart may have been the one who said she was "absolutely" going to propose, but it was Meyer who popped the question.

"It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f–––king gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," Stewart explained to Stern during an interview on Nov. 2, 2021.

"So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f–––king so cute," the actress continued.

When was Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's engagement party?

In January 2021, Stewart revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she and Meyer celebrated their engagement with a party. "We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now so I'm thankful for that."

Are Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer going to have a wedding?

Stewart shared a few updates regarding her wedding plans when she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24, 2022. She mentioned that she'd like to have a "big party or something," despite noting that she's "so unceremonial." On the other end, her spontaneity might get the best of her as she admitted, "I like to pivot."