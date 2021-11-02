They're Engaged! See the Sweetest Photos of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart confirmed her exciting engagement news the morning of Nov. 2 on The Howard Stern Show, telling host Howard Stern that, "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it."

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart said of girlfriend Dylan Meyer's proposal. "It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart and Meyer were first spotted together in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while in New York City. The couple met on a movie set seven years ago.