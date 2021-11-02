They're Engaged! See the Sweetest Photos of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer
The Spencer actress and her screenwriter fiancée are headed down the aisle! Take a look back at their most loved-up photos before they say their "I dos"
'We're Marrying'
Kristen Stewart confirmed her exciting engagement news the morning of Nov. 2 on The Howard Stern Show, telling host Howard Stern that, "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it."
"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart said of girlfriend Dylan Meyer's proposal. "It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."
Stewart and Meyer were first spotted together in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while in New York City. The couple met on a movie set seven years ago.
Proud Partner
Meyers gushed about her now-fiancée and her work ethic, writing, "awful proud of this hard-working princess" in October.
Family Forever
For Stewart's 31st birthday in April, Meyer shared a short and sweet tribute with a black-and-white photo of the actress.
"Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," Meyers wrote. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."
Grass Is Greener
They may not be golfers but they can sure dress the part! The couple look effortlessly cool while out on the green on a sunny day in December 2020.
A Love for Life
For Stewart's 30th birthday, Meyer shared a special message to her followers, encouraging them to "spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s--- on fire."
Happier Than Ever
The couple have found love and no one, not even the happiness police, can take that away.