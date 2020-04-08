Kristen Johnston Fondly Recalls Dating Ryan Reynolds in the '90s: He's a 'Lovely Person'

Image zoom Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Kristen Johnston only has good things to say about her former flame, Ryan Reynolds.

The 3rd Rock from the Sun star, 52, dished on dating Reynolds in the ’90s during Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“It was so long ago I forgot, but literally, so nice, great guy, lovely,” Johnston told host Andy Cohen via video chat.

“Lovely person,” she added.

The pair briefly dated in 1999 and attended the premiere of the Tom Hanks drama, The Green Mile, together.

Reynolds, 43, is now wed to Blake Lively. The pair have been married for seven years and share three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and their 8-month old baby, whose name they haven’t publicly shared.

While joining Stephen Colbert via video chat for Wednesday’s at-home version of The Late Show, the Deadpool star revealed how he and Lively, 32, have been spending their time in self-isolation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with their children and Lively’s mom, Elaine.

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Mario Santoro/AdMedia/Zuma

“We’re doing a lot of homeschooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience,” Reynolds shared.

“But I’m mostly drinking,” he jokingly added.

Johnston, too, opened up about how she was handling social distancing at home during a game of Am I The Only One? with Cohen and fellow guest Melissa Etheridge.

“Am I the only one who has not gotten out of her pajamas in two weeks?,” she asked the group.

The Washington, D.C. native also revealed her disdain for technology as she works from home, joking it makes her start “crying and sweating.”

“My mom asked if I was on those ‘Zoom meetings’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we’ve entered a new dimension,’” she said.