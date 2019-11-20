Kristen Bell Teases Major Differences Between Frozen 1 and 2: 'Everything Is a Surprise'

Kristen Bell is promising an “epic” Frozen 2.

The actress, 39, spoke to PEOPLE after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday alongside her Frozen 2 costar and friend Idina Menzel, who was also honored.

Bell, who voices Anna, says fans won’t know what’s coming for the sequel to the 2013 animated film. Menzel, 48, voices Anna’s older sister, Queen Elsa.

“We’re in Arendelle for 10 clock minutes, that’s what makes it different,” Bell said of how Frozen 2 differs from the original film. “Whatever you think Frozen is, throw it in the trash because this movie is like an epic adventure where everything is seemingly good in Arendelle.”

Image zoom Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell were honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell

Image zoom Elsa in Frozen 2 Disney

She continued, “Elsa starts to hear a calling, we decide to go find what it is. We go out into an enchanted forest with things, people, places we’ve never seen before and it is uncharted so everything is a surprise.”

“Along the way, they learn some dangerous facts about history that threatens the future of their kingdom so it is really adventurous, this movie,” Bell added.

RELATED: Frozen 2: Everything We Know About the Disney Sequel

The actress also complimented Menzel during her acceptance speech, saying, “When I heard Idina sing for the first time and I felt a newness that I had never felt before. Like a baby who had just experienced rain for the first time.”

Turning to Menzel, Bell added, “Did you know that’s what it feels like when people hear you sing for the first time? It’s the truth.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters this Friday.