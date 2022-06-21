Kristen Bell Teases Potential Frozen 3 Movie 'With Zero Authority': 'I'm Not in Charge'

"I feel like if we're all in, what are we waiting for?" Kristen Bell said Monday on The Tonight Show about potentially doing Frozen 3 with Idina Menzel

Kristen Bell wants to build a snowman once more.

The 41-year-old actress was asked by Jimmy Fallon about a potential second sequel to 2013's Frozen during a Monday appearance on The Tonight Show, teasing, "I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3."

When the audience cheered in response, Bell clarified, "Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority,' 'cause I can't [actually announce it]. I can't do that — I'm not in charge."

"But there could be something in the works and something maybe happening, maybe," pressed Fallon, 47.

"Well, you know, I'm — I'll keep it mysterious," Bell replied coyly. "But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in, what are we waiting for?"

The original Frozen first hit movie theaters in 2013. Menzel, 51, voices Elsa, a princess in the fictional kingdom Arendelle with the ability to manipulate ice and snow. Bell narrates the part of Anna, her younger sister who dreams of seeing the world outside their castle walls following the tragic death of their parents.

Frozen was a blockbuster for Disney, making over $1 billion worldwide and ranking as the sixth-highest grossing movie of 2013, according to Box Office Mojo. The series, which also includes stars like Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad in its voice cast, has expanded into a full-on franchise that includes short films, television specials, and even a Broadway musical.

The last feature film in the series, Frozen II, was released in theaters in November 2019. It made even more globally than its predecessor: $1.45 billion, Box Office Mojo said.

Frozen II takes place three years after the events of the first film and sees Mendel's Elsa questioning her place as queen of Arendelle while searching for a deeper purpose within herself. Meanwhile, Kristoff (Groff, 37) ponders the perfect way to ask Anna to spend the rest of her life with him. Gad, 41, rounds out the returning cast as wisecracking, warmhearted snowman Olaf.

FROZEN II, (aka FROZEN 2), from left: Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), Kristoff (voiced by Jonathan Groff) Frozen II (2019) | Credit: Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Menzel touched on the potential for Disney to make a third Frozen film in an interview with Shop Today's Jill Martin, which aired last week.

"I hope it is, but I don't know," the actress said when asked whether Frozen 3 is in the works, joking in addition of her powerhouse-voice character, "Anytime I can be 80 and play a blonde animated girl who is, like, 15 — who has amazing arms, by the way, I love that about her."

Menzel, Bell and other Frozen cast members told PEOPLE in 2019 that they've loved being part of the Frozen phenomenon that Bell said "shook all the norms" for Hollywood films.

"The happily ever after is not waiting for a kiss from your prince, which has sort of been the standard in literally every Hollywood movie," she added. "[Frozen] was about something that was just as deep, if not deeper, which was like the love of family."