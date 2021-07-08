Queenpins will premiere in theaters on Sept. 10 and will also be available to stream on Paramount+

Kristen Bell Plays a Housewife Who Starts an Illegal Coupon Scheme in First Trailer for Queenpins

Kirsten Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste are taking extreme couponing to a new level!

In the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Queenpins, which is based on a true story, Bell stars as Connie, a suburban housewife who starts an illegal coupon club alongside her best friend JoJo (Howell-Baptiste).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The system has set us up to fail. You know who gets rewarded? People who don't follow the rules. It's time we start bending them a little," Connie says in the clip. "When you send these companies a complaint, they send you a coupon for free stuff. All of these free coupons come from one factory."

"It's like Robin Hood. We gotta steal these coupons, sell them to families who really need them," says JoJo, adding later, "We're queenpins, bitch."

The comedic film follows the two women as they decide to hatch an illegal scam after one letter of complaint to a conglomerate yields dozens of freebies.

However, while scamming millions in order to pass on savings to their fellow coupon clippers, the pair attract the attention of a loss prevention officer (Paul Walter Houser) as well as a U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn).

Queenpins Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste | Credit: Courtesy STX Films

Queenpins Credit: COURTESY STX FILMS

The film marks a reunion between Bell and her Veronica Mars costar Howell-Baptiste.

"For the 4th installment of 'Kristen and Kirby work together,' may I present QUEENPINS," Bell wrote on Instagram Thursday. "A comedy about two undervalued women who scheme to make it to the top by bending the rules a bit."

"The 4th installment….keep em coming!!!! 🔥" her pal wrote in a comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The upcoming comedy, which was written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, also stars Joel McHale and Bebe Rexha.