Kristen Bell Smokes Pot Around Husband Dax Shepard Even Though He's Sober: 'Weed Rules'

Kristen Bell just let fans in on a surprising detail about her home life with husband Dax Shepard.

In a new interview with Marc Maron on his podcast WTF, the Frozen actress, 38, shared that even though her husband Shepard, 43, is sober, they often talk about drugs. But it doesn’t stop there! Bell also revealed that she occasionally partakes in them even though her husband, who’s been sober for 14 years, does not.

“I like my vape pen quite a bit. I smoke around my husband and it doesn’t seem to bother him,” Bell began. “Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

When Maron, a recovering addict himself, asked her how she decides when it’s appropriate to smoke, she responded, “Like once a week if I’m exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch 60 minutes, why not?”

The Good Place star also said that it’s not as hard for her husband to watch her smoke weed as one might think. “He likes drugs and alcohol,” Bell explained. “He’s just aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

In fact, Shepard is such a fan of drugs that he firmly believes “you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms,” Bell said, and he’s encouraging his wife and friends to have “an ecstasy party.”

“He wants to have… everyone get an overnight babysitter that we trust, put all the kids together, then come to our house, check your keys… and then just give us all really good ecstasy and have us all braid each other’s hair or something,” Bell shared, adding that he’d be the “sober guide.”

Bell is incredibly supportive of her husband’s lifestyle. Earlier this month, she congratulated him publicly on Instagram for staying sober for 14 years.

“To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, who held our dear little shakey man pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it,” Bell wrote in the caption.

The Veronica Mars alum continued: “I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when it’s needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most.”

The mother of two also shared a fun family album that included pictures of the couple’s laid-back wedding and children (whose faces were covered by cartoon hearts and apples). Bell and Shepard are parents to two daughters: 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta.