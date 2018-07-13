Kristen Bell Slams Donald Trump's Immigration Policy: 'Do Not Underestimate the Love of Family'

Kristen Bell is hitting back against President Donald Trump‘s immigration policy that has separated thousands of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexican border.

The actress, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she commiserates with the families who have been separated.

“As a mother, my family is my first priority. And do not underestimate the love of family,” says Bell. “When you attack one family, you attack all families. And families fight back.”

“We will not rest until these children are back where they belong,” she adds. Bell has two daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta, with husband Dax Shepard.

The Bad Moms actress is also the co-founder of This Bar Saves Lives which is raising money for RAICES to help reunite families. RAICES is a nonprofit agency that promotes justice and provides legal services to underserved immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas.

This Bar Saves Lives is matching every donation to RAICES made on their GoFundMe page dollar-for-dollar, up to $20,000 to help reunite families that have been separated.

Since May, Trump’s “zero tolerance policy” has resulted in 2,342 children being removed from their parents who crossed the Southern border and face prosecution for illegal entry.

Trump has faced international backlash from his “zero tolerance” policy. In late June, the president signed an executive order reversing his administration’s policy.

Several stars have spoken out in condemnation of Trump’s policy, including new moms Khloé Kardashian and Eva Longoria.

Longoria, 43, who welcomed her son Santiago Enrique in June, dedicated her Instagram post announcing his arrival to the children being separated from their parents.

“In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them,” the actress said.

Kardashian, 33, also posted on social media, writing, “As a new mommy, there is nothing in this world more important to me than my baby girl.”

The TV reality star welcomed her first child, daughter True, with Tristan Thompson on April 12.

As a new mommy, there is nothing in this world more important to me than my baby girl… — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 22, 2018

It has been heartbreaking to watch what has been going on at the border, and impossible to comprehend that we live in a country where children are torn from the arms of their parents, who are dealt the ultimate punishment for wanting a better life for their families. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 22, 2018

“It has been heartbreaking to watch what has been going on at the border, and impossible to comprehend that we live in a country where children are torn from the arms of their parents, who are dealt the ultimate punishment for wanting a better life for their families,” she continued. “Whether you believe that refugees should be allowed into this country or not, this is not how human beings treat each other. This is not how we foster love and acceptance. This is not who we are.”

“There are thousands of children now separated from their parents and we must not let these children be forgotten, nor can we let this moment be forgotten. We have to do better than this. Please tweet, talk, call, post, write, donate,” she concluded, tweeting a donation link.