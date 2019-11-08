Kristen Bell Says Husband Dax Shepard Is a 'Mountain Man' But Can Be 'Vulnerable'

Kristen Bell walked the Frozen 2 red carpet premiere solo but her husband Dax Shepard wasn’t far from her mind!

The 39-year-old actress spoke to PEOPLE Now and Entertainment Weekly at the Los Angeles premiere of the film in which she revealed her husband had some similarities to Jonathan Groff’s character, Kristoff.

“He’s not fumbly at all, he’s a pretty smooth cat as well,” Bell said of Shepard, 44. “My husband is a crazy communicator.”

She continued, “He’s a mountain man, like Kristoff for sure because he loves off-roading, but he’s very communicative and vulnerable and he doesn’t really fumble.”

Bell, who married Shepard in 2013 and shares daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta Bell, 4, with him, added that while the actor and comedian couldn’t attend the premiere she had “raffled” her event tickets toward those in need.

“I thought, ‘Should I take my husband? No, my husband has to watch my kids!'” Bell said, joking.

Instead, she chose to enjoy the film with a couple of special guests she had yet to meet as part of her role as an ambassador for the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund for the United Nations.

“I’m about to meet them and we’re about to spend the night together,” Bell said. “We already ordered some In-N-Out while the movie’s taking place.”

The actress reprises her role of Princess Anna, alongside Idina Menzel‘s Queen Elsa, Groff’s Kristoff and Josh Gad‘s Olaf.

They’re also joined by new cast members: Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter and Rachel Matthews.

Frozen 2 premieres in theaters Nov. 22.