Kristen Bell Reveals How She Uses Her Frozen Character Anna to Discipline Her Kids

As Anna in Frozen, Kristen Bell argues with her older sister Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel). But off-screen, Bell is the one breaking up fights between sisters — her daughters Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6.

“I will go like, ‘Well, Elsa would have never said that to Anna,'” Bell, 39, says in PEOPLE’s Special Issue, Frozen: Inside the Magic of Disney’s Frozen 2. “Literally! I’ll go, ‘What do you think Anna and Elsa would do about wanting to share this toy?'”

The actress admits, however, that her daughters prefer Elsa to her Anna. “Their favorite is Elsa,” Bell says. “They both love Elsa.”

“When they first saw Frozen they liked it, but didn’t love it,” admits The Good Place star. “And I find that so funny because I think it’s in your DNA to reject your parents. So they like it very much and they do sometimes dressed as the characters, but I think that’s also because it’s culturally sort of a phenomenon. Like their friends dress as the characters. But it’s funny now more recently they’ve gotten more into it.”

Now Delta and Lincoln even know what happens in the upcoming sequel to the 2013 hit animated film. “They do know the entire plotline of the second film and all the songs,” Bell says. “I have yet to make them sign an NDA, so we’re dancing on razorblades over here.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters this Friday.