Kristen Bell Reveals Best Moment of Her Courthouse Wedding to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is reflecting on her courthouse wedding to Dax Shepard.

"What we desired was the intimacy of just each other," Bell, 42, tells PEOPLE about the couple's October 2013 nuptials at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles.

"We didn't want to look at or talk to anyone else other than each other," adds Bell, who tied the knot with Shepard, 47, in a tiny Beverly Hills courthouse with no guest list, no expensive reception and not even a white dress.

"We really wanted to try to be as there as possible," she adds. "It's certainly easy and it's very cheap."

Like many long-time married couples, however, Bell admits that she and Shepard now struggle to remember all the details of their big day — including "the date."

"Then we remember, oh, late October because when we look at any of the pictures we took, there are goblins and ghouls and spiderwebs all over the background of the pictures," she adds.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The People We Hate at the Wedding revolves around a highly dysfunctional family trying to get it together for an overseas wedding and also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ben Platt, Allison Janney and Annie Murphy.

Flipping tradition, Bell also went her own way ahead of her wedding by seizing the initiative and proposing to the Armchair Expert host four months ahead of the ceremony.

The pro-gay rights couple also famously said they wouldn't marry until all people in their state could marry the person they love, regardless of gender, which California passed in June of 2013.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Getting married changed the couple, giving them a greater sense of security. "It just felt more normal ... It felt nice afterward," Bell told PEOPLE in March 2019 — and now they're a family of four with two daughters: Delta Bell, 7, and Lincoln Bell, 9.

Regardless of how simple her own wedding was, the Veronica Mars star is still a romantic at heart, as has never been shy about professing her love for Shepard and love in general.

"There's something really beautiful about what people write and how they promise you," Bell adds at the L.A. premiere, going on to reveal that the nuptials are pretty much "all I really want to see" at a wedding.

"I'm a big believer in showing up early to the wedding and then peacing out after about a half an hour, just kind of an Irish goodbye just fading into the distance," says Bell.

"There's something very vulnerable and sweet about standing in front of a group and a community to having them bear witness to your love," she continues. "There's something that still makes me feel like everyone's levitating."

The People We Hate at the Wedding streams on Prime Video on Nov. 18