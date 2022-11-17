Kristen Bell Reveals Best Moment of Her Courthouse Wedding to Dax Shepard

"What we desired was the intimacy of just each other," Kristen Bell tells PEOPLE at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles

By Scott Huver
and
Published on November 17, 2022 08:23 AM
Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding"
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kristen Bell is reflecting on her courthouse wedding to Dax Shepard.

"What we desired was the intimacy of just each other," Bell, 42, tells PEOPLE about the couple's October 2013 nuptials at The People We Hate at the Wedding premiere in Los Angeles.

"We didn't want to look at or talk to anyone else other than each other," adds Bell, who tied the knot with Shepard, 47, in a tiny Beverly Hills courthouse with no guest list, no expensive reception and not even a white dress.

"We really wanted to try to be as there as possible," she adds. "It's certainly easy and it's very cheap."

Like many long-time married couples, however, Bell admits that she and Shepard now struggle to remember all the details of their big day — including "the date."

"Then we remember, oh, late October because when we look at any of the pictures we took, there are goblins and ghouls and spiderwebs all over the background of the pictures," she adds.

Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding"
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The People We Hate at the Wedding revolves around a highly dysfunctional family trying to get it together for an overseas wedding and also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ben Platt, Allison Janney and Annie Murphy.

Flipping tradition, Bell also went her own way ahead of her wedding by seizing the initiative and proposing to the Armchair Expert host four months ahead of the ceremony.

The pro-gay rights couple also famously said they wouldn't marry until all people in their state could marry the person they love, regardless of gender, which California passed in June of 2013.

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 'This Morning' TV show
Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Getting married changed the couple, giving them a greater sense of security. "It just felt more normal ... It felt nice afterward," Bell told PEOPLE in March 2019 — and now they're a family of four with two daughters: Delta Bell, 7, and Lincoln Bell, 9.

Regardless of how simple her own wedding was, the Veronica Mars star is still a romantic at heart, as has never been shy about professing her love for Shepard and love in general.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There's something really beautiful about what people write and how they promise you," Bell adds at the L.A. premiere, going on to reveal that the nuptials are pretty much "all I really want to see" at a wedding.

"I'm a big believer in showing up early to the wedding and then peacing out after about a half an hour, just kind of an Irish goodbye just fading into the distance," says Bell.

"There's something very vulnerable and sweet about standing in front of a group and a community to having them bear witness to your love," she continues. "There's something that still makes me feel like everyone's levitating."

The People We Hate at the Wedding streams on Prime Video on Nov. 18

Related Articles
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talking about their elopement at a courthouse last week
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Says She Was 'Crying the Whole Time' at Intimate Courthouse Wedding to Joe Amabile
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChVlUhduqGa/ kristenanniebell Verified Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜 Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you’re the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉 Edited · 37m
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChVlUhduqGa/ kristenanniebell Verified Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜 Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel - you’re the best hosts in the biz. And happy birthday to our Queen @nfscott 🎉 Edited · 37m
Kristen Bell Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters While on Family Vacation with Dax Shepard
kristen bell, dax shepherd
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Take Daughters to Mount Rushmore — See the Family Photos!
kristen bell and dax shepard
Kristen Bell Raves About 'Number One' Husband Dax Shepard: 'Best There Ever Was'
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's Relationship: A Look Back
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell's Most Honest Quotes on Motherhood, Marriage and Mental Health
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Are Western Chic in Weekend Getaway to Joshua Tree
Heathers: The Musical Director on the Iconic Movie Line Winona Ryder Requested They Add to Show
'Heathers: The Musical' Director on the Iconic Movie Line Winona Ryder Requested They Add to Show
Find a bridal party that can do both
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!
See Kristin Bell’s Birthday Tribute to Husband Dax Shepard: ‘None of Us Deserve You’
Kristen Bell Honors Husband Dax Shepard on His 47th Birthday: 'None of Us Deserve You'
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Jokingly Says Seeing 'Magic Mike Live' Was as Good as 'Having My Children, Getting Married'
kristen bell
Kristen Bell Reveals 'Valuable' Parenting Advice When Raising Kids: 'Use Your Support System'
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Relationship Timeline