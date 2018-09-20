Kristen Bell Opens Up About Her Religious Mom: 'We Have Had a Lot of Turbulence in the Past'

Kristen Bell hasn’t always had an easy relationship with her mother.

The actress, 38, opened up about her mother, Lorelei Bell, on Monday in the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, telling the host she “had a lot of turbulence in the past” with her mother. (Her parents divorced when she was 6 months old.)

“We’re very, very different people in the way we see the world but we’re very similar in the way we handle things and that is an explosive combination,” the actress said.

Bell described her mother as “very religious” and a “born again Christian.” Bell doesn’t subscribe to a faith — a point of contention between the two.

“I think it’s hard for her to digest [that I’m not religious], and I don’t really like to talk about it a lot because when I’m talking about it all I feel is that I’m disappointing my mother, which is an awful feeling,” Bell said.

“Also, she lives in Michigan and there’s a different bubble out there than there is in California. I’m a lot more open about very taboo subjects in general,” she added. “I think that is just different to her.”

Their differences in opinion also segued into the Frozen actress’ method of raising her two daughters (Delta, 3½, and Lincoln, 5) with husband Dax Shepard.

“I don’t know this, but from my perspective, I believe she was upset we didn’t baptize our kids,” she said. “From my perspective, I was like, ‘Let me tell you something. My child is not going to heaven or having an afterlife based on some man pouring water over her head.'”

When asked by Maron how her mother reacted, Bell simply said, “She accepted it.”

While the two may not see eye-to-eye in how they lead their lives, the actress said she would never judge her mother’s beliefs.

“It’s something that makes her feel very safe and very loved,” Bell explained. “It’s an idea of practiced behavior that is good for her. I am not in need of that same thing. I feel like I have a good barometer of being more of a humanist, a good barometer of good and bad and how my conduct should be toward other people.”