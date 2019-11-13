Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Perform Epic 'History of Disney Songs' Medley

He’s done the “History of Rap” and the “History of Dancing,” and now, Jimmy Fallon‘s popular segment in taking on Disney — with the help of the princess of Arendelle herself!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host, 52, joined forces with actress Kristen Bell for an epic “History of Disney Songs” medley.

Bell, of course, was a perfect companion for the piece. The Good Place star, 39, voices Princess Anna in the Frozen films (both the 2013 original and the sequel, out Nov. 22).

She’s also the host and executive producer of Encore!, a reality series that reunites high school alum to mount productions of their school musicals. The show premiered its pilot episode on ABC back in 2017 and will roll out 12 new episodes of its first season on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ over the course of the next few weeks.

Together, Fallon and Bell sang their way through nine decades of Disney classics, for a total of 17 songs.

The medley’s official setlist was as follows:

“When You Wish Upon a Star” (from Pinocchio, 1940)

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (from Mary Poppins, 1964)

“Heigh-Ho” (from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1938)

“The Bare Necessities” (from The Jungle Book, 1967)

“Under the Sea” (from The Little Mermaid, 1989)

“Part of Your World” (from The Little Mermaid, 1989)

“A Whole New World” (from Aladdin, 1992)

“Beauty and the Beast” (from Beauty and the Beast, 1991)

“Circle of Life” (from The Lion King, 1994)

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (from The Lion King, 1994)

“Colors of the Wind” (from Pocahontas, 1995)

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” (from Frozen, 2013)

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (from Toy Story, 1995)

“Remember Me” (from Coco, 2017)

“How Far I’ll Go” (from Moana, 2016)

“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2, 2019)

“Let It Go” (from Frozen, 2013)

Bell spoke to PEOPLE earlier this month at Frozen 2‘s Los Angeles premiere, admitting that she uses the popular Disney siblings she and actress Idina Menzel voice to help calm down tensions between her own girls, daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4.

“I don’t make them watch the clips, but when I, on a daily basis, watch them try and wring each other’s necks, I say ‘Hm, would Anna and Elsa do this, would Anna and Elsa feel this way about their sister? What would Anna and Elsa do?’ ” said Bell, who shares her girls with husband Dax Shepard.

“That’s the power of story, right?” Bell added. “They respect this story so much and they know this narrative and they know these girls care, so it’s an easy way to pop them out of their anger and think about being kind for a second.”

Back in early October, Bell spoke with PEOPLE about how “excited” her two daughters are to see the new movie.

“They also already know the whole plotline and all the songs, and I have yet to make them sign an NDA, so I could be screwed because they’re pretty chatty,” she said.

“I’ve been singing them the songs for a couple years now because we’ve been working on it for two and a half years,” she said.

“They are very excited even though they know everything that happens,” the Veronica Mars star added. “They were not as into Frozen one, they were only into Elsa and Anna because their friends were, but I think they’re going to be into Frozen 2.”