Kristen Bell Shares a Sneak Peek of Her New Frozen 2 Song 'The Next Right Thing'

Frozen fans are in for a treat!

Kristen Bell, who voices Anna in the Disney franchise, shared a sneak peek of a new song that appears in the upcoming Frozen 2.

“A sneak peak of my new song in Frozen 2, ‘The Next Right Thing’…” Bell, 39, captioned the short clip.

In the song, Bell sings as Anna: “Just do the next right thing, take a step, step again, it is all that I can to do the next right thing.” As the music plays, Anna can be seen climbing through a dark cave, jumping over a crevasse and eventually finding a way out.

Bell has been full of Frozen 2 teasers this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, she reposted a video shared by her costar Josh Gad, who voices Olaf the snow man in the Frozen movies. The video features Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff, giving his costars a rave reaction to the movie before Gad and Bell watched it.

“Before the cast screening of #frozen2 last night, we got a video response from #jonathangroff sharing his reaction to the movie,” Gad wrote in his caption for the video. “I asked if I could share it this morning since Jonathan doesn’t yet know Twitter or Instagram exist. Since I’m the King of hyperbole, I’ll let his words speak for me.”

“It’s so freaking incredible!” Goff gushed in his video message to the other cast members. “And mature and complex and hilarious and emotional, and like, it feels like Frozen one was a seed, and Frozen 2 is a giant tree that came from a little seed.”

“It’s just like, unbelievable. I knew it would be great, and I can’t believe how Earth-shatteringly great it is,” he continued. “So congratulations, we can talk more when I see you in person!”

Bell also reposted a photo from her husband Dax Shepard, who posed with life-size Elsa and Anna figurines, giving the Anna one a smooch on the cheek. The father of two expressed his excitement to see his wife’s new movie, captioning the photo, “Bad news to all my moto-buddies and gearhead Bros, I’m seeing Frozen2 before y’all!!!!!”

Just last week, Bell spoke with PEOPLE about how her two daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta, are just as “excited” to see the new movie as their dad.

“They also already know the whole plot line and all the songs, and I have yet to make them sign an NDA, so I could be screwed because they’re pretty chatty,” she said, adding that she’s known the songs in the sequel for years now.

“I’ve been singing them the songs for a couple years now because we’ve been working on it for two and a half years,” she said.

“They are very excited even though they know everything that happens,” the Veronica Mars star added. “They were not as into Frozen one, they were only into Elsa and Anna because their friends were, but I think they’re going to be into Frozen 2.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22.